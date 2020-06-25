Two terrorists belonging to Lashkar e Taiba killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants belonging to banned terrorists outfit Lashkar e Taiba was gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place at Hardshiva area of Sopore in Baramulla district .

The terrorists were locals and have been identified as Waleed Bashir Mir of Behrampora Sopore and Bilal Ahmad Parray of Yamberzalwara Sopore. Police also recovered 2 AK 47.

Sopore Police, 22 RR and CRPF laid a cordon and search Operation in the area on an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces which was effectively retaliated by them.

Earlier, Budgam police and Rashtriya Rifles based on a specific input arrested FIVE terror associates from Narbal area during a search operation. The forces also recovered 28 Live Rounds of AK 47, One Magazine of AK 47 and 20 Posters of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).