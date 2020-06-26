Activist Rehana Fathima’s half naked video with kids : Child rights body sends letter to Kerala police chief

On June 19, Activist Rehana Fathima shared a YouTube video on Facebook of her two children painting on her semi-nude body, with a hashtag #BodyArtPolitics. According to Rehana, the video was meant to dispel the societal taboo on nudity and sex.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday asked Kerala Police to conduct an inquiry in the case of Kerala activist Rehana Fathima who posed semi-nude in front of her minor children.

The NCPCR, in a letter to Kerala police chief, said through the inquiry it needs to be ascertained whether the issue amounts to sexual harassment of children and violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The child rights body further said the children might have suffered mental trauma and need to be counselled.

“It is regrettable that a mother has involved her children in such an indecent act. Due to this and the legal proceedings, possibly children had suffered mental trauma. So they may require counselling. Counselling to the children must be ensured through the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee,” it said.

“An action taken report of this matter may please be submitted to this Commission within seven days from the date of receipt of this communication,” it said.

In a bid to arrest the activist, though police officials reached her house in Kochi, Rehana was found to be missing and arrest could not be made.