Flood in Assam worsens killing 16, Over 2.5 lakh Assamese affected

Heavy stead fast rain continues in Assam causing a flood which affected 16 of the states 33 districts.The death toll rised to 16 on Friday evening as the rain lashes out with ferocity on Assam.It is estimated that atleast 2.5 lakh of the Assamese population are affected by flood water.

As per Central Water Commission(CWC) the rivers Brahmaputra,Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladiya, Manas, Beki and Sankosh are all flowwing above the danger level.India Meteorological Department (IMD), says widespread and heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over NE India till Monday.