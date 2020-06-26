“Why even Ganesha idols are imported from China. Can’t we make a Ganesha idol from clay?”: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked why Ganesha idols were imported from China. She said this while addressing the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit workers via a virtual link on BJP’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative.

“There is nothing wrong in imports that would spur production and create job opportunities and it can be done definitely,” she said.

“But today, why even Ganesha idols are imported from China..why such a situation…can’t we make a Ganesha idol from clay, is it the situation?” she asked.

She wondered if importing household products used everyday like a soap-box, plastic items or incense sticks used for pooja purposes would support self-reliance especially when such products were made locally by Indian firms and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Such a situation of importing things that are locally made and available should change and self-reliance is the basic idea behind the Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan, she said.