Abhishek Bacchan’s special wish to his Dhoom Co-star Aamir Khan

Abhishek Bacchan has disclosed a special wish to his Dhoom 3 co-actor Aamir Khan.Taking to his Instagram handle Abhishek urged he would like to work as an actor in a film, with Aamir in the directors chair.” I was given a blessed oppurtunity to act with Aamir in Dhoom 3 and if the opportunity still comes to me I would like to be directed by him,” Abhishek posted in Instagram.

Abhishek also shared his experience together with Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3.” Aamir is a team player and strives for his co-stars which makes him an excellent co-actor. I could now only imagine how excellent he would be as a director. Despite being a mega star in Bollywood for so many years he has a down-to-earth attitude which lights up the entire set”, Abhishek added.

Dhoom3 is a 2013 Bollywood movie in which Abhishek, Uday Chopra, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif teamed up in the direction of Vijay Krishna.The film was a box office hit.Aamir played the role of a villain in the movie