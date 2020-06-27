Covid-19 Updates: 2-Day complete lockdown announced

A complete lockdown for two days was announced in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. The lockdown was announced by Madurai District Collector. ..

The lockdown will come into effect from June 27 6 AM to June 29. Only milk delivery, hospitals, pharmacies and other emergency service will be allowed.

Earlier the state government has announced a complete lockdown from June 24 to 30 in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and village panchayats in Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks. On June 28 (Sunday), all shops, including grocery stores, will remain shut in these areas and only milk supply and medical stores/services will be allowed.

The complete lockdown was imposed as the number of corona cases is sen rising.