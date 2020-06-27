Covid-19 Updates:Death toll due to coronavirus reaches 55,000 in Brazil

The number of coronavirus patients has been going sharply up in Latin American country, Brazil. In the last 24 hours around 46,860 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Brazil. 990 deaths were also reported.

The total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 1,274,974 and death toll has reached at 55,961 . With over one million registered cases of the coronavirus , Brazil has risen in the charts as a global hot spot for the pandemic – with the second-highest number of cases and fatalities after the United States.

A study conducted by Brazilian researchers and published on Thursday found that infections among Brazil’s poorest and most vulnerable neighbourhoods could be 30 times higher than the officially registered count.