Creator of ‘I love New York’ logo no more

The designer of the famous ‘I Love New York’ logo Milton Glaser has died in the United States at the age of 91,reported New York Times citing his wife. The logo designed by him became an icon and went on to become a symbol of the Big Apple-New York. Glaser is one of the founders of the New York magazine.

According to Glaser’s wife Cheryl, he died as a result of a stroke. The designer was also suffering from a kidney ailment.

Glaser became widely known as the author of graphic works and posters. His most famous works are considered to be a poster with American musician Bob Dylan, which the designer made for his greatest hits album in 1967, and the I Love New York logo from 1977, which eventually became a symbol of the city. Besides, in 1968, Glaser co-founded New York Magazine with editor Clay Felker. As the newspaper notes, with his colourful posters, magazine covers, books, and record envelopes, Glaser changed the “dictionary of American culture of the 1960s and 70s.”