Decision on reopening schools announced

The Delhi government has announced its decision on reopening the schools in the national capital. Manish Sisodia, the education minister after consulting with the Secretary Education, Director of Education, and other senior officers from the Directorate, along with the District Deputy Director of Education has announced the decision. As per Sisodia, the schools will remain shut till July 31.

The government is discussing a proposal to cut syllabus up to 50%. The government has decided to start online classes and activities with the help of parents should continue in the meantime.

The Delhi government had invited suggestions from parents on how to go about reopening schools after the centre earlier this month announced its “Unlock1” guidelines.