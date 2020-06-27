Gulf country announces an important decision affecting expats

Oman government has announced its decision on resuming international passenger flights. The Oman government has announced that the suspension of international flight services will continue in the country.

“It was decided on April 23 that domestic air traffic would be resumed soon first followed by international flights, but the Supreme Committee decided Thursday to postpone the resumption,” said Minister of Transport Ahmed Al-Futaisi.

Oman has also announced to lock down Duqm from June 13 to July 3.