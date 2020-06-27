DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country announces an important decision affecting expats

Jun 27, 2020, 04:46 pm IST

Oman government has announced its decision on resuming international passenger flights. The Oman government has announced that the suspension of international flight services will continue in the country.

“It was decided on April 23 that domestic air traffic would be resumed soon first followed by international flights, but the Supreme Committee decided Thursday to postpone the resumption,” said Minister of Transport Ahmed Al-Futaisi.

Oman has also announced to lock down Duqm from June 13 to July 3.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close