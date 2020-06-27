Terrorists offered bounty by Russia to kill US Soldiers,Intelligence report

Squirting fuel to conspiracy theories, the US intelligence yesterday disclosed that a Russian military intelligence unit is secretly offering bounties to Afghan terrorists for unleashing attack on US and coalition forces. The mercenaries dubbed as terrorists are paid in head count for each kill they make.

The intelligence report is reinforcing conspiracy theories stating terrorist activities are in fact extended espionage activity of hostile politics. The US intelligence asserts Russia pays the mercenaries disguised as Afghan terrorists to sabotage the ongoing peace talks between US and Taliban militants.

The US concluded months ago that the Russian unit which has been linked to assassination attempts and other under cover operations in Europe is intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year.