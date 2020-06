437 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.The ministry also announced 577 recoveries and 2 deaths. 58000 new Covid-19 tests has been also conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The the total number of coronavirus cases has rised to 47,797 and the total recoveries to 36411.The death toll stand at 313.