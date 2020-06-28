Covid-19 Updates: 750 coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

750 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Public Health. The ministry also announced 1,477 recoveries from the deadly infection No death has been reported in Qatar.

The total coronavirus infection in Qatar has rised to 94,413. The total recoveries in Qatar stood at 78,702. The death toll is at 110.

There are 15,601 active cases, including 926 critical and 201 seriously ill patients under intensive case.

3,462 Covid-19 test were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3349,153.