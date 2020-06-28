PM Narendra Modi addresses nation:” Befitting reply delivered to those who eyed Indian soil”

In his monthly adress to the nation ‘Mann ki baat’,PM Narendra Modi touched upon a whole host of issues ranging from coronavirus and the lockdown, the India-China border and India’s defence, among other things. PM Modi also paid homage to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the commencement of his birth centenary anniversary.

The world has seen India’s commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories,said PM Narendra Modi. “India knows how to maintain friendship, but it can look someone in the eye and retaliate; our bravehearts have shown that they won’t let any harm be done to Mother India. Our effort should be towards making the country stronger and self-reliant – this will be the real tribute to our martyrs. If you buy local, be ‘Vocal For Local’, then you are doing your role to make the country strong – this is also a type of service to the nation”, he said

The PM said the year 2020 is really challenging with cyclone Amphan, cyclone Nisarg, locust attack, minor quakes but India will face the situation and emerge victorious.He also hailed the resolute of migrant workers during the lockdown.