Rathyatra : Two day curfew imposed in Puri

As Supreme Court gave the nod to conduct lord Jagannath Rathyatra without public participation, Odisha government declared a 48 hour curfew in Puri district from 10 p.m. June 30 to 10 p.m. July 2, according to an official.

According to traditions Lord Jagannath and his siblings will return from Gundicha temple on 3 wooden chariots pulled by devotees who are enlisted and tested as Covid negative. The Gundicha temple is approximately 3 km away from Jagannath temple. The curfew would be imposed to prevent devotees from taking part in the Yatra, said Puri Collector Balwant Singh. No visitors would be allowed to the pilgrim town between July 1 and July 4, he added. Hotels have been asked not to allow any tourist during the period.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the arrangements for the Rath yatra and rituals, like Suna Vesha, Adhara Pana and Niladri Bije.