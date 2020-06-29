Emirates Airlines announces resuming more services

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will operate more services from July. 4 more cities has been added to its network.

Emirates operate flights to Cairo, Tunis, Glasgow and Malé, bringing network to over 50 cities in July. Emirates will re-start passenger flights to Cairo (from 1 July), Tunis (from 1 July), Glasgow (from 15 July) and Malé (from 16 July).

These flights can be booked online at www.emirates.com or via travel agents. From the UAE, only Tunisian nationals and permanent residents of Tunisia are currently able to travel to Tunis. Travellers originating from certain other countries may enter Tunisia with/without restrictions, and the return flight from Tunis to Dubai and onwards is open to all customers as long as they meet the travel requirements of their destination.