PM Narendra Modi declares extention of Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana in his address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today as the government set gears for the Unlock Phase II, starting from July 1.In his address the PM declared the extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November end, which will help approximately 80 Crore of the food starved people with 5 kg of free food grains. The Prime Minister also added that this wil cost the government upto 90,000 Crore rupees.

“India is still in a very stable situation, even as the Covid tally is rising due to timely decisions taken by the government, “PM said in his address. He also reminded that ever since Unlock 1.0 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. The Unlock Phase II, beginning from July 1,gives more relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet said, the extension of Gareeb Kalyan Yojana is a reflection of the PMs stedfastness and kindness towards the downtrodden in the society. Rahul Gandhi thanked the PM for heeding to his parties advice for extending free food grains to the poor.