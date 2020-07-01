Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the recovery rate from Coronavirus infection has improved in India. The ministry informed that the recovery rate has reached at 59.43 %. Till now around 3,47,978 people were recovered in the country. In the last 24 hours 13,157 patients have been cured.

At present there are 2,20,114 active cases under medical supervision in the country. At present there are 1,27,864 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases.

The death toll due to the deadly pandemic has reached at 17400. The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 585493 in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 2,17,931 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested so far is over 88. 26 lakh.