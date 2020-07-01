Indian Army deploys 30,000 soldiers, tanks and mechanised infantry     in Ladakh

The Indian Army has deployed around 30,000 Indian soldiers in Ladakh to face provocation from the Chinese Side. The Indian Army has deployed three divisions, several squadrons of frontline tanks, additional artillery pieces and fully-ready mechanised infantry squads in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

As per reports in the national media, a large number of the troopers have been deployed from the Army’s reserve formations in mountainous regions in North India who have operated in the sector, full of difficult terrains and harsh weather, as a part of their regular training.

India has also deployed its air defence weapon systems to counter possible aerial threats from the PLA-Air Force in the Ladakh sector where tensions rose sharply after a brutal clash in Galwan Valley left 20 Indian and an unconfirmed number of Chinese troops dead on June 15.