31 people died in lightning and rain related incidents

At least 31 people were killed and 11 others were injured in lightning and heavy rain incidents in nine districts in Bihar. Most of the people were farmers and labourers who were doing agriculture related work in fields.

7 were killed in Patna followed by 5 in East Champaran and 4 each in Katihar and Samastipur. Other 11 people died in 5 districts of Sitamarhi Sheohar, Darbhanga, Madhepura and Purnea.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced ex-gratia of rupees four lakh rupees each to the next of the kin of the deceased.