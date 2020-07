At least 62 people were killed and around 200 others were gone missing in a landslide that occurred in a mine in Myanmar. The tragic accident took place at a jade mine in northern Myanmar on Thursday.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rain buried them. Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.