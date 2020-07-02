Honda WR-V facelift launched in India: Know the features

The Honda Motors has launched its facelifted WR-V in India. This is the first major update for the WR-V ever since its launch in March 2017. It has been launched in two trims- SV and VX.

The 2020 WR-V runs on a 1.5-Litre i-DTEC diesel engine which generates 73 kW (100 PS) of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is rated to return 23.7 km/l.

The car also gets a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which delivers 66 kW (90 PS ) of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. This engine has an overall fuel-efficiency of 16.5 km/l. Both the engines are BS 6-compliant.

While the 1.5-Litre i-DTEC will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the 1.2-litre i-VTEC will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There will be no automatic transmission on offer in the new WR-V.

It will be available in a choice of six colour options – Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Goldern Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic.

The entry-level trim has been given dual front airbags, a rear defogger, a rear parking camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlights, driver’s seat height adjust, power folding and adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, power windows, the 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and SD card-based navigation.

The higher-spec WR-V VX additionally gets a rear wiper, LED headlights, tail-lights and fog lights, a front centre armrest, cruise control, keyless entry and go, a leather-wrapped steering and a powered sunroof.

While the SV petrol variant starts at ?8.49 lakh, the VX petrol has been priced at the ?9.70 lakh. The diesel powered SV variant costs ?9.80 lakh and the top-spec VX diesel has been given a price tag of ?10.99 lakh.