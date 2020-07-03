Death toll in jade mine landslide rises to 160

The death toll in the jade mine landslide in Myanmar has rised to 160. The death toll has increased as the rescue workers recovered more dead bodies from a sea of mud.

The landslide took place after heavy rainfall pounded the open-cast mines, close to the Chinese border in Kachin state. A slice of mountain collapsed, sending a churning torrent of mud into an aquamarine-coloured lake of mine waste water as workers scampered uphill.

Myanmar is one of the world’s biggest sources of jadeite and the industry is largely driven by insatiable demand for the translucent green gem from neighbouring China.