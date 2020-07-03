Gulf country issued new guidelines on the resumption of international flights

The date of resuming passenger flight service has been announced by Kuwait government. The Kuwait government has announced that the passenger flight service will resume from August.

The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers approves a three-stage plan to operate commercial flights from and to Kuwait from August 1, 2020. Flights are allowed to operate with a rate of 30% in accordance with health requirements.

Kuwait has suspended all commercial and international flights in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new instructions, all passengers must submit the Covid-19 negative certificate in the airport. The passengers must also give an affidavit that they will stay in quarantine. All passengers must undergo Covid-19 test at airport.It is mandatory that all must wear masks and gloves. Also the airline company must ensure that there are no coronavirus patients among the passengers.