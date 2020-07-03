Union government announces decision on resuming international flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension for international flight service. The suspension is extended up to July 31. The DGCA issued a circular on Friday extending the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till July 31.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, although domestic air services has resumed in a phased manner from May 25. Currently, airlines are only allowed to deploy 45 per cent of their total capacity.