2 terrorists killed in an encounter in Kashmir

Jul 4, 2020, 10:17 pm IST

The security forces had gunned down two terrorists in an encounter  in Arrah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The encounter took place as militants fired on a joint team of   jammu and Kashmir  Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF. The joint team  laid a cordon-and-search-operation in Arrah village based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter and resulted in the killing of two terrorists.

The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Three soldiers also sustained minor injuries who have been shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh in Srinagar.

