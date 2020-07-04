“It will be met with the severest response”:Philippines warns China

Philippines has warned the Chinese government over its decision to conduct military exercise in the South China Sea. The country has warned that if China goes with the drill it will be faced with ‘severest response’.

“Should the exercises spill over to Philippine territory then China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate,” said Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodaro Locsin Jr., in a video message.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting naval exercises around Paracel Islands since July 1.