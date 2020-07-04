“UP is so backward in every respect that those who rule UP must hang their heads in shame.”: P. Chidambaram slams UP government

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram came down heavily gainst the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath over the Kanpur issue in which eight police officres were killed by gangsters.

“UP is so backward in every respect that those who rule UP must hang their heads in shame”, Chidambaram tweeted.

“It is difficult to believe that a trained police force will go after sunset to arrest a notorious criminal in his bastion. The tragedy was foretold. I offer my condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims”, he added.

Earlier on June 3 in UP, at least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in search of a dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey.