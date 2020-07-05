‘Good news for expats’: Gulf country revises visa rules

Giving good news to expats Oman government has deiced to revise the visa rules existing in the country. As per revised rules, family members of expatriates currently on a visit visa in Oman will be allowed to convert their visas to a family visa.

“It is possible, in the current situation, to transfer from visit visas to family visas without the person required to exit the country. The request can be made directly at the Directorate General of Passports and Residence,” the Royal Oman Police said .

“The Family Joining Visa is granted to the wife of the foreigner who is a resident in Oman, and also to his children within the age limit. It’s also granted to a foreign wife of an Omani national at his request and subject to a certificate from the authority concerned confirming the status of the marriage.”