Skies were on rage yesterday as lightening bolts took the life of atleast 20 in the North Indian states of UP and Bihar.Nine casualties were reported from Bhojpur district, five from Saran, three from Kaimur, two from Patna and one death was reported in Buxar as per the state disaster management department.

State Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar and Yogi expressed grief over the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of the deceased.