Navy to approach state government to seek ban on sale of uniform

In what is considered a response to a number of incidents in Kerala, involving con men posing as Naval officers ,Navy said it will approach the state government seeking a ban on unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniforms in the state.The sale of Naval Uniforms and badges are to be deemed illegal in the state soon.

The district administrations of Kutch (Gujarat) and Srinagar, and Punjab government had issued orders for ban on unauthorized sale of Armed forces uniform under section 144 of the CrPC before.

There is also a high chance for anti-national elements from utilizing this method for ulterior motives, which pose a potentially grave threat to national security, the navy said in a statement.

In a recent incident Raja Nath,hailing from W.Bengal was arrested on July 1, for posing as a Lieutenant working in Kochi,Naval base.He stitched a uniform from various shops in Kochi and even posted Tik Tok videos donning the uniform.Police arrested him under section 140 of IPC and recovered uniforms and badges from his home.Nath was living in an apartment in Thevara,and is now released in bail.