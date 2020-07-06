CBSE – Facebook join hands to offer free digital training for students

CBSE Board has joined hands with social media giant Facebook, to offer digital training programmes on ‘Augmented / Virtual Reality’ to teachers and students. At the launch event, CBSE said that ‘Augment Reality’ is going to be the next big thing in teaching, especially during the current times of COVID-19 and school closure, when teachers are away from students. According to the details released so far, the programme will be offered completely free of cost to all the teachers and students affiliated with CBSE Schools.

According to the details available right now, the CBSE – Facebook collaboration courses on Augmented Reality will begin their first phase in August to November 2020. The course for students will begin on 6th August followed by teachers’ course which would commence on 10th August 2020.The courses will be offered in completely online and virtual mode. The online registration process for these courses will commence on 6th July 2020 – Monday and continue until 20th July 2020. The courses are planned to be held on a mass level to accommodate maximum number of teachers and students. Each of the programs will have 10000 seats each for teachers and students.