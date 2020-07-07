“Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata”,says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against Covid-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists.

The fight against Covid-19 is more difficult than the mythological war of Mahabharata, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, adding that the battle against the pandemic will continue till 2021 as the disease vaccine won’t be available before that.

It expressed concern over India reporting the third highest Covid-19 cases in the world.

It is unfortunate and serious for the country, which is dreaming to become a financial superpower, to report over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the Sena said.

We left Russia behind in terms of the number of cases. We will attain the number one slot in this unfortunate area if the number of cases continue to go up,” it said.

The war of Mahabharata lasted for 18 days. Prime Minister Modi had exuded confidence (in March) that we will win this battle against Covid-19 in 21 days. But it has been over 100 days and the coronavirus still persists and those fighting it have become tired, the Shiv Sena said.

Patients are recovering on a big scale in Maharashtra, but the situation in some areas of the state turns one restless, it said citing the example of Thane district, which has been a major Covid-19 hotspot.