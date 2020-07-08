Centre should focus on China and COVID-19,says Congress

Terming the MHA’s decision to probe the various violations of legal provisions by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, as “illegal, arbitrary and malafide”, the Congress said the Centre should focus on China, COVID-19 and reviving the economy.

Rather than fighting China, COVID-19 and revive the economy, all the Government wants to do is fight the Congress, tweeted party’s national spokesperson Manish Tewari.

“MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee,” Home Ministry said.

?1.45 donation for welfare of disabled persons received by RGF will be probed by agencies but ?150 Cr+ Chinese donations in unaudited, secret,conspicuous PM Care Fund will be overlooked-No investigation can bury truth that Govt mishandled Galwan situation-Satyamev Jayate — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 8, 2020

“Probe against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation will not stop Congress from exposing BJP failure in national security and foreign policy which resulted in India losing its 20 brave sons. BJP caught red-handed pleasing China & desperately trying to escape answerability by probing RGF,” said Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.