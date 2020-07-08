China wants to the only ‘super power’, is the ‘greatest threat to US’: says FBI director

Christopher Wray, the director of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that China wants to be the only ‘super power’ and the country is the greatest threat to USA.He said this in a function in Hudson Institute in Washington.

He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.

“The stakes could not be higher. China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary,” said Wray.

“We’ve now reached a point where the FBI is now opening a new China-related counterintelligence case every 10 hours. Of the nearly 5,000 active counterintelligence cases currently underway across the country, almost half are related to China”, Wray said.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had spearheaded a programme called “Fox Hunt”, geared at Chinese nationals living abroad seen as threats to the Chinese government.

“We’re talking about political rivals, dissidents, and critics seeking to expose China’s extensive human rights violations,” he said. “The Chinese government wants to force them to return to China, and China’s tactics to accomplish that are shocking.”