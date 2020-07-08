Coronavirus : MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself at residence in Pune.Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the MLA from the Kasba constituency in Pune city said she and her mother have contracted the infection, but they are asymptomatic.

“Today me and my mother have tested positive for COVID-19. We are not showing any symptoms & have been advised by the doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated,” Mr Tilak tweeted.