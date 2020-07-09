Indian Army asks soldiers, officers to uninstall 89 apps including Facebook and Instagram

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones to plug leakage of information, said Army sources on Wednesday. The ban has been imposed on apps across messaging platforms, web browsers, contents sharing, gaming apps etc. These apps include Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, Instagram, UC Browser, PUBG, etc.

The 89 apps are:

* Messaging Platforms: We Chat, QQ, Kik, ooVoo, Nimbuzz, Helo, Qzone, Share Chat, Viber, Line, IMO, Snow, To Tok, Hike

* Video Hosting: TikTok, Likee, Samosa, Kwali

* Contents Sharing: Sharelt, Xender, Zapya

* Web Browsers: UC Browser, UC Browser Mini

* Video and Live Streaming: LiveMe, BigoLive, Zoom, Fast Films, Vmate, Uplive, Vigo Video

* Utility Apps: CamScanner, Beauty Plus, True Caller

* Gaming Apps: PUBG, NONO Live, Clash of Kings, All Tencent gaming apps, Mobile Legends

* E-Commerce: Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands, Gearbest, Banggood, MiniInThebox, TinyDeal, Dhhgate, LightinTheBox, DX, EricDress, Zalul, Tbdress, Modility, Rosegal, Shein, Romwe

* Dating Apps: Tinder, TrulyMadly, Happn, Aisle, Coffee Meets Bagel, Woo, OkCupid, Hinge, Badoo, Azar, Bumble, Tantan, Elite Singles, Tagged, Couch Surfing

* Antivirus: 360 Security

* NW: Facebook, Baidu, Instagram, Ello, SnapChat

* News Apps: News Dog, Daily Hunt

* Online Book Reading Apps: Pratilipi

* Hlth Apps: Heal of Y

* Lifestyle Apps: POPXO

* Knowledge Apps: Vokal

* Music Apps: Hungama, Songs.pk

* Blogging/Micro Blogging: Yelp, Tumblr, Reddit, FriendsFeed, Private Blogs

The move comes more than a week after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others. India had on June 29 banned the apps in a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A statement from the government said that the apps are ‘engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order’.

“It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India,” the statement read.