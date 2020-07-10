After Europe,US denies PIA to operate direct flights

The United States transport authority has revoked the permission granted to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate a number of special direct flights to the US, a spokesperson for the airline said on Thursday, as the fallout from the revelation of Pakistani pilots’ alleged dubious licences continues.

The authorization was revoked “due to recent events identified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority that are of serious concern to aviation safety, specifically matters pertaining to the proper certification of certain Pakistani pilots”, according to an email sent to PIA officials by a US-based law firm.Earlier European authorities had banned PIA from operating in its airspace till December.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan confirmed that the airline had been notified of the permission being withdrawn via email.