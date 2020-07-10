Etihad Airways to operate services from Indian cities including in Kerala

The Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced that it will operate flights to Indian cities. Etihad Airways will operate a limited number of special flights from 6 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi from July 12 to 26.

“During this period, the airline will operate services to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. All passengers must have ICA approval from the government of Abu Dhabi before they travel and will not be permitted to check-in without the necessary approvals.,” the company said in a statement.

“As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and UAE , and with a view to assisting UAE residents who are presently in India to return to UAE, the Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted.