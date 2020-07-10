Indian Army bans Jawans and officers from using FB along with other apps

The Indian Army has ordered its Jawans and Officers to immediately delete their FB account and action will be taken against any who continues to use it after July 15.Along with FB,88 other apps including PUBG and instagram are also listed in the banned list.

“As far as Facebook is concerned, army personnel are required to not just deactivate their accounts but to delete them altogether,” said a senior army official. There have been several cases in the recent past where foreign spies used Facebook to target Indian army personnel’s morales.

Among the apps which have been banned are Zoom, True Caller, Nimbuzz, Line, Helo and Snow.The ban is additive to the 59 Chinese apps banned in India.All dating apps- TrulyMadly, Happn, okCupid, Badoo, Elite Singles and Couch Surfing are listed in the banned apps.There are cases in which Indian army personnel are honey-trapped to get sensitive information from Pakistani spies posing as women.

Daily Hunt,the popular news app has also found its place in the banned list.Aliexpress,Reddit,Tumblr are also banned.