Assets of Sharukh, Salman and Amir Khan must be investigated: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has demanded a investigation on top Bollywood superstars assets in India and abroad. Swamy has askd a investigation on thr assets of the ‘Khan trio’- Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The BJP leader tweeted that the actors’ properties in our country and abroad need to be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate especially in connection to the permissibility to buy any asset on foreign land.

“The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated. Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED, IT and CBI. Are they above the law?”, Swamy tweeted.

Earlier he has questioned the silence of big shots in Bollywood on actor Sushant Singh’s suicide. He has revealed that he has appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry.

“I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it’s a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”, Swamy tweeted.