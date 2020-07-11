Covid-19 Updates: Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was tested Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening.
”I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
