Covid-19 Updates: Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive

Jul 11, 2020, 11:41 pm IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan  was tested  Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening.

”I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

