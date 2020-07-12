Both Abhishek and Amitabh Bacchan admitted in Nanawati hospital

Abhishek Bachchan, Son of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan confirmed in a tweet that he too was tested positive for Covid-19 along with his father. Senior Bachchan had announced his illness in a tweet posted hours ago.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek are now in treatment in Mumbai Nanawati hospital and had “facilitated their tests” and that the two are “stable”. Both Bachchans are reported to have ‘mild symptoms’ and getting expert treatment at hospital. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all their other family members have tested negative in rapid antigen tests. The results of the RT-PCR tests are awaited, he said.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”,Amitabh tweeted. According to the latest reports, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya’s test results came negative at 3 AM on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar and celebrities from Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Riteish Deshmukh wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery.