Covid-19 Updates: 18 staff at Raj Bhavan tests Covid-19 positive; Governor in self-isolation

16 staff of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor of the state tested Covid-19 positive. This was announced by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After this Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has under gone self-isolation.

“Sixteen staff members at Raj Bhavan have tested positive until now. Of the 16, two had tested positive around eight days ago. After this, tests of around 100 staff members was undertaken by the governor’s office on Saturday at the state-run JJ Hospital. Of the 100, around 14 have been tested positive,” a BMC official said.