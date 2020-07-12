DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

Jul 12, 2020, 03:44 pm IST

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. This was revealed by Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote. Earlier, Health minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope confirmed this thorugh a tweet.

But later he deleted this post. Meantime, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested negative, news agency PTI reports.

As per reports, the antigon tesr result of both of thenm were negative and in the swab test it was proved to be positive. The  But later he deleted this post.

Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have been tested negative. On Saturday evening, Big B and Abhishek had taken to their social media pages and confirmed about getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Saturday evening, Jaya and Aishwarya underwent swab tests along with Aaradhya and other family members. The results of the same just came out marking Jaya, Shweta, Navya and Agastya safe.

