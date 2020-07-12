Covid-19 Updates: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. This was revealed by Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote. Earlier, Health minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope confirmed this thorugh a tweet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for #COVID19. Jaya Bachchan tests negative: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/lpLvLGufxk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

But later he deleted this post. Meantime, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested negative, news agency PTI reports.

As per reports, the antigon tesr result of both of thenm were negative and in the swab test it was proved to be positive. The But later he deleted this post.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have been tested negative. On Saturday evening, Big B and Abhishek had taken to their social media pages and confirmed about getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. ?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

On Saturday evening, Jaya and Aishwarya underwent swab tests along with Aaradhya and other family members. The results of the same just came out marking Jaya, Shweta, Navya and Agastya safe.