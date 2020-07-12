India reschedules release date for Covid vaccine to public, No Covid independence on August 15

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan confirmed that Indian version of the Covid vaccine will not be available as claimed earlier by ICMR on August 15-the Independence day of India.The release date of the Covid vaccine on the well-timed independence day spread awe in medical community around the world as the vaccine trials usually will take several months before getting implemented on public.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “the development of vaccine will surely take time and one cannot predict a fixed date or month. The process might take months or even a year”. The Health Minister said, “We spoke to WHO regarding the process to process to Fast-track development of vaccine and it recommended to support the companies uring their clinical trails following all the required norms. EWe are already doing the same.”

A letter despatched out earlier this week by the chief of India’s high medical analysis company stated it “envisaged” launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Independence Day, prompting allegations by the opposition that the date was set to assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political authority rating. “It’s unrealistic and even the ICMR is conscious of that. The letter was written to hurry up processes.” said ,Dr Randeep Guleria, director of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) .