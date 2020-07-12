MS Dhoni won two world cup Trophies because of Sourav Ganguly’s hardwork, says Gautam Gambhir

India’s most successful skipper, who won the epithet ‘coolest captain’- Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led the team to two world cup wins-to raise the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup trophies. Former Indian opener and the now MP, Gautam Gambhir believes that it is the patience and hardwork of Saurav Ganguly which enabled MS Dhoni to achieve this extra ordinary feat.

“he was lucky in the way that he inherited the team consisting of great players when he took over the captaincy”, Gautam Gambhir said on an interview given to Star Sports program Cricket Connected.

“The reason Dhoni became such a successful captain in Test cricket is because of Zaheer Khan. He was a big blessing that Dhoni got, for which credit goes to Sourav Ganguly. According to me, Zaheer has been India’s best world-class bowler,” Gambhir said.