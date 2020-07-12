Noted actress passed away due to cancer

Noted television actress Divya Chouksey has passed away after battling cancer. She posted an update on her health just hours before passing away saying she was on her ‘deathbed’.

, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less. Since it’s been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages, it’s time I tell you guys. I am on my deathbed. S*** happens, I am strong. Be there another life of non-suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. Bye”, she wrote.

Divya had participated in the Miss Universe India pageant in the year 2011. Later, she got featured in music videos, TV shows, and a few films. She also worked in MTV’s Making the Cut 2 and True Life. In 2016, she did a film titled Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara alongside Student of The Year fame Sahil Anand. Divya also became a singer with her single titled ‘Patiyaale Di Queen.’