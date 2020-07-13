DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar

Jul 13, 2020, 09:57 am IST

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted north Andaman and Nicobar Island region on Monday. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors of the earthquake were felt at 2:36 am.This is the third earthquake felt in between June and July. Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale had jolted near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on June 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale had jolted in the area at 2.17 am.

