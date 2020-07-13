Indian Army to acquire US aerial vehicle to to strengthen infantry

To strengthen the Infantry divisions to face the Chinese aggression the Indian Army is to acquire US aerial vehicles. The Indian Army is aiming to buy remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicle Raven from US and state-of-the-art Israeli Spike Firefly “loitering” ammunition to add lethality to its ground infantry apart from long-range precision artillery shells with a range of over 40 kilometres.

The Indian navy is all set to commission its second ballistic missile-firing nuclear submarine, INS Arighat, later this year.

The army is set to acquire 200 pieces of RQ-11 UAV, which can fly up to 10 kilometers at an altitude of 500 feet and speed up to 95 kilometre per hour, to help infantry troops conduct reconnaissance of the battle theater ahead and placement of enemy troops. Indian army earlier brought Spike Mark III anti-tank guided missiles from Israel .